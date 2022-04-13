No Name Anime Show No Name Anime Show: The Quest for Union Dubs in the Anime Localization Industry Play Episode Pause Episode Mute/Unmute Episode Rewind 10 Seconds 1x Fast Forward 30 seconds 00:00 / 00:59:51 Share Share Link Embed

Summary

In this very special episode, Evan Minto joins me to talk about his Anime News Network article, “The Battle for Union Dubs.” We talk about why the dubbing industry needs to organize, how it got this bad, why we let it slide in the past, and much more.

Links

Meta

Production Code: NNAS22

Hosts: JP, Evan

Recorded: March 22, 2022

Length: 01:00:00:15

File Type: 128kbps Stereo MP3

Size: 58.5mb

About

GONZO.MOE No Name Anime Show is a weekly anime discussion podcast. Topics include news, reviews, Twitter discourse, listener submitted topics, and more. New episodes come out every Wednesday at 4pm ET. You can find this and more episodes on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and Google Podcasts by searching GONZO.MOE.