No Name Anime Show: The Quest for Union Dubs in the Anime Localization Industry

/
RSS Feed
Summary
In this very special episode, Evan Minto joins me to talk about his Anime News Network article, “The Battle for Union Dubs.” We talk about why the dubbing industry needs to organize, how it got this bad, why we let it slide in the past, and much more.
Links
- Evan’s Article “The Battle for Union Dubs”
- We Got This Covered Article “Anime has never been bigger, so why are voice actors struggling to get by?”
- 2005 Fortune Article with John Ledford quote
- SAG-AFTRA 2022 Dubbing Agreement
- CODA website
- 2018 GONZO.MOE article “Everything is bigger in Texas except anime voice actor’s wages”
Meta
- Production Code: NNAS22
- Hosts: JP, Evan
- Recorded: March 22, 2022
- Length: 01:00:00:15
- File Type: 128kbps Stereo MP3
- Size: 58.5mb
About
GONZO.MOE No Name Anime Show is a weekly anime discussion podcast. Topics include news, reviews, Twitter discourse, listener submitted topics, and more. New episodes come out every Wednesday at 4pm ET. You can find this and more episodes on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and Google Podcasts by searching GONZO.MOE.